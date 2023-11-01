Oireachtas na Samhna opens in Killarney with 10,000 expected to attend

Providing a platform for the traditional arts, the festival plays an important role in Irish cultural life and affords an opportunity for people from Gaeltacht areas and Irish speakers from non-Gaeltacht areas to come together.

Uachtarán an Oireachtais, an Dr Gearóid Denvir, opened the event on Wednesday afternoon at an event at the Brehon Hotel.Some People Need Killing and A Death in Malta: journalists shine a light on human rights abusesThe festival began with a presentation of 37 prizes, from a prize fund of €30,000, to the winners of literary competition.

Among this year’s winners were Colm Ó Ceallacháin for his book Fiche, Páid Ó Neachtain and Bróna Ní Uallacháin for ‘Nois Tá’s Agam and Antain Mac Lochlainn for Éanna Corr. “Is léiriú é caighdeán na saothar ar an mborradh atá faoin scríbhneoireacht chruthaitheach i nGaeilge i measc an uile aoisghrúpa,” she said.

About 900 participants, including established and emerging talents from the world of music, poetry, literature, debate and storytelling, will take part in 60 competitions which are being hosted in several venues in the Co Kerry town.

Each year, Oireachtas na Samhna awards a lifetime achievement award in recognition of excellence by a person working in the Irish-language media sector. This year’s award is to be presented to Belfast journalist, columnist and commentator Eoghan Ó Néill, former news editor in Lá Nua and the Andersonstown News.

