Oh god… your new eyebrow shape is here (and it’s woeful)

Making ourselves looks like fairies and unicorns is also something we like to do when festival season rolls around.

So, in other words, we try out trends to make ourselves feel good, and even though these girls are all beautiful, we’re not digging their eyebrows.The trend is all over Instagram lately and while it may be fun to try out, we can’t see it making its way into society.We’re all in the name of trying everything once, but we think we might have to pass on this one.

