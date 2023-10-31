Officials ‘assessing’ potential gaps in Irish regime of sanctions against Russia

The civil servant said authorities could be aware of cases where Russian money was moving through funds based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin, but “can’t actually do anything about it”.

Ireland and the rest of the European Union introduced a wide range of sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last year, which included measures to freeze assets of sanctioned companies and individuals and stop the movement of Russian money.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further “ongoing analysis” was undertaken to examine how well Ireland enforced sanctions, the spokesman said. The department spokesman said many EU countries had experienced “implementation challenges,” given the substantial increase in the scope and complexity of sanctions targeting Russia.

It is understood much of these assets were money held in funds and special purpose vehicles in Dublin’s international services hub. The Garda’s financial intelligence unit could receive information about special purpose vehicles, known as Section 110s, suspected of breaching sanctions, but were limited in their response, she said.

The financial entity in question could “just slam the door in your face and say ‘I’m away’”, she told a panel talk last week.

