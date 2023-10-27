‘Offensive’ WhatsApp messages targeting female Gardaí of 'real concern' to force

Yesterday, the Policing Authority heard that Gardaí have opened an internal investigation to identify members who produced ‘malicious’ WhatsApp messages about their female colleagues.
The messages have been widely shared in Garda circles and the Garda Commissioner has now sent a circular to all members warning those behind them to desist and urging those who were targeted to come forward.
this morning, Irish Times Crime Editor Conor Lally described some of the messages that have been doing the rounds. "One of the WhatsApps essentially contained an allegation that a senior female officer in the Gardaí had been involved in a drink-driving incident," he said."This is really the problem with all of this. It was actually shared around very quickly and reached a very, very large group of people – the majority of them in the Gardaí.
He said a third incident saw a female member of the Gardaí targeted for the manner in which she was representing her colleagues. "We assume that means she works in one of the staff associations but we don't know that for certain," he said.He said that overall, there seem to be a few of the threads doing the round and all bar one seem to be linked to the row over Garda rosters.
Mr Lally said it is not clear whether the messages are rooted in misogyny but noted that, "Certainly, the fact that they are female members would heighten the concern around this." He said the force historically has always been male-dominated and the point was raised at the Policing Authority yesterday that only eight members of the force had made formal complaints of sexual harassment in the last decade.
