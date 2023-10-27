October 27: Today’s top stories in 60 seconds

Police in Maine extended their round-the-clock search for suspected Lewiston mass shooter Robert R. Card into the early hours of this morning, as the US Army reservist eluded a manhunt following the bar and bowling alley massacres that killed 18 people and wounded 13 more. As officials urged people to stay indoors for their safety, part of the search played out on live television last night as officials executed several search warrants in the neighbouring town of Bowdoin where Mr Card lived.

Leaders of the 27 EU member states have unanimously called for “humanitarian corridors and pauses” of the shelling in Gaza in the Israeli-Hamas war to allow food, water and medical supplies to reach Palestinians. An official declaration will be issued after a two-day summit of leaders in Brussels. The agreement was reached late on Thursday after further concessions to Spain, which sought mention of a “ceasefire” – considering this to be a stronger message from the EU.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has conceded that, despite improvements in recent years, Irish roads are not safe for children to walk or cycle to school on. “While there have been improvements in recent years, our streets are not safe. They’re not safe for our children to walk and cycle to school. They’re not safe for even experienced cyclists,” Mr Ryan said.China’s former deputy leader Li Keqiang has died after suffering a heart attack. headtopics.com

