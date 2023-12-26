Obituaries of Impactful Individuals in Ireland

From billionaire philanthropists to actors to sports stars, The Irish Times’s obituary writers have marked the deaths of more than 150 people this year. Here is a selection Thousands of people die every month in this State but only a handful are singled out for an obituary in this newspaper.
From billionaire philanthropists to actors to sports stars, The Irish Times’sWhile they are remembered for different reasons, they have one thing in common – they all made an impact on Irish society or on the greater world. Many were household names, such as singers, but others, such as Fr Brendan Forde, were not. The Franciscan priest spent more than 40 years helping the poorest communities in Latin America. Others made huge strides in their chosen fields such as Prof Sarah Rogers, who was credited with modernising dermatological medicine in Ireland, or Michelin-star chef Colin O’Daly who cofounded Roly’s Bistro. There were people who had pushed their bodies to the limits, such as Noel Hanna who scaled Mount Everest 10 times, or Olympic bronze medal boxer Jim McCour
