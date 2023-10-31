O'Sullivan snatches victory in rain-soaked Albania

The game did finally resume, and though Ireland never truly found their rhythm on a dour evening, O’Sullivan pounced late on to maintain their 100% record in the UEFA Nations League. Gleeson switched McCabe out to the left to give Mclaughlin an opportunity up top alongside Kyra Carusa, but in a scratchy opening period, Ireland missed the verve she provides when used centrally.

Ten minutes before the break, the possibility of an abandonment became very real as puddles gathered all around the field. This match-up against the world's number 72-ranked team was now a lottery. At half-time the decision was made to suspend play. Ninety minutes of graft went into sweeping swathes of water from the pitch and ensure the action could resume.McCabe scuffed a right-footed attempt following a smart pass from O'Sullivan; then another Louise Quinn strike scuttled a couple of yards wide.

Heather Payne - brought on at half-time - bent in a terrific cross that O'Sullivan met with a meaty header. Rexhepi kept it out with a super stop that seemed to further buoy her team.

