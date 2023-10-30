O’Loughlin Gaels bring down the curtain on long-running Ballyhale show

O'Loughlin Gaels manager Brian Hogan (right) celebrates victory over Ballyhale Shamrocks in the Kilkenny senior hurling final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

On Sunday in Nowlan Park, before 7,015 spectators, O’Loughlin Gaels cut it fine to be the team that took down the champions but in the second last minute of injury time Paddy Deegan, a galvanic presence at centre back, got forward and hustled the ball loose on the right wing before landing the winning score.

“Nothing beats playing. That’s the reality of it but, as I said to you, the club does mean everything to me. I’m always going to be involved with them. When I retired I went back and got involved with the 15s and really enjoyed that for three years. I suppose it would have been an aspiration of mine at some point to come and do this. It was a bit earlier than planned, but one of the motivations was knowing the lads that are there. headtopics.com

His team started well but after the champions had caught up with them by half time, there was a sense of inevitability about the second half. But O’Loughlins hung on and stayed in touch, and although they were losing going into injury time a barnstorming point from wing back David Fogarty laid the ground for Deegan’s act of lèse-majesté.Holders were also deposed late in Cork football when Castlehaven turned up the heat against Nemo Rangers.

“To kick five points from play? It’s a very small little bonus. I’m obviously delighted myself but this isn’t about me. I was lucky enough to be here 10 years ago. This is for the fellas who weren’t there. We’ve been grafting for 10 years, knocking on the door. This is for the fellas who didn’t have one in their back pocket. It’s for them today and all the supporters as well.” headtopics.com

