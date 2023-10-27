O'Halloran and Murray promoted to Connacht's starting line-up

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made two changes to his starting side for tomorrow’s URC fixture against Glasgow Warriors at The Sportsground (KO 3pm, TG4).

Following last week’s bonus point win over the Ospreys, the province’s coaching staff have opted to bring in full-back Tiernan O’Halloran for his first appearance of the season, while Niall Murray is handed a start after coming off the bench last week.Here is your Connacht 23 for tomorrow's Round 2⃣ @URCOfficial clash against @GlasgowWarriors at The Sportsground 🟢🦅

Read more: https://t.co/AKDqzRd6CY#ConnachtRugby | 🎟️ https://t.co/Se8O5ZhxhG pic.twitter.com/YIVLEYxZwR — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 27, 2023 Advertisement The remaining backs are unchanged. Caolin Blade captains the side from scrum-half, JJ Hanrahan is at out-half, there’s a centre partnership of Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell, and Byron Ralston and Diarmuid Kilgallen are named on the wings. headtopics.com

The front row again sees Dylan Tierney-Martin alongside props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier, while Joe Joyce is retained after his player of the match performance last week. The starting team is completed by No 8 Jarrad Butler and flankers Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton.Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on @connachtrugby at The Sportsground tomorrow afternoon!

📺 The match is live on @ViaplaySportsUK, kick-off 3pm #WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/m76kHjz2NW — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) October 27, 2023 The Connacht coaching team have gone for a 6/2 split on the bench, meaning Darragh Murray could make his first appearance of the season with Oisín Dowling and the fit-again Conor Oliver also in the 23. headtopics.com

