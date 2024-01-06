Number of Homeless Children Surpasses 4,000 for the First Time

The number of homeless children has surpassed 4,000 for the first time, as representatives said the growing crisis is causing “preventable trauma” and will have a lifelong impact on these young people. On Friday, the Department of Housing published statistics for November which showed the number of homeless people reached a new record high. There were 9,409 adults and 4,105 children accessing emergency accommodation on the week of November 20th to 26th.

The number of homeless children is 17 per cent higher than it was during the same month in 2022. In October, there were 3,991 dependent children recorded in emergency accommodation.Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien: ‘Fair-minded’ people will see housing progress by election A total of 65 per cent of adults in homelessness were single adults, with 4,989 (53 per cent) of those aged 25 to 44. There were 2,000 families accessing emergency accommodation, of which 57 per cent were single parent familie





