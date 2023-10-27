Number of homeless children in State reaches record 3,904 in September

The number of homeless children in the State has risen to a record level of 3,904, according to the latest official dataIt found that a total of 12,827 people resided in emergency accommodation last month, up from the 12,691 recorded in August. The total has risen by 16.8 per cent, 1,852 people, since the same month last year.

Of the 8,923 adults recorded as homeless, 5,822 (65 per cent) were single, and a majority (61 per cent) were men. More than half of homeless adults were aged 25 to 44, the figures show.Woman has been living in emergency accommodation with five children for 2½ years, Dáil hearsSome 57 per cent of homeless people were Irish, while 23 per cent were from the European Economic Area or the UK. The remaining 20 per cent were from non-European countries.

There were 1,892 families accessing emergency accommodation last month, of which 58 per cent were single parent families. The number of homeless families has increased by 88 (4.8 per cent) over three months and is up by 291 (18.2 per cent) on the total recorded at the end of September last year. headtopics.com

The department also published its quarterly report on homelessness, which found a total of 566 households, including 703 adults, exited emergency accommodation by way of a tenancy being created in the third quarter of this year.

This represents an increase of 1.9 per cent on the number of adults exiting in the second quarter, and a year-on-year increase of 4.1 per cent. Additionally, a further 713 households, including 882 adults, were prevented from entering emergency accommodation by way of a tenancy being created during this quarter, the report states. headtopics.com

This is the same number of adults prevented from entering emergency accommodation as last quarter, and a year-on-year increase of 30.6 per cent.

