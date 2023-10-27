Number of homeless children in Ireland at record high

The overall number of homeless people in the State rose by 136 to 12,827 last month, of which 8,923 were adults.
Of the 8,923 adults recorded as homeless in September, a total of 5,822 - or 65% - were single while 5,478 were male.Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said tackling the issue of homelessness is a Government priority."My department is making funding of €242 million available for the delivery of homeless services in 2024 – a 12.6% increase on the Budget 2023 allocation and we have been clear that there will be no obstacle in funding much needed services.
The charity's CEO Pat Dennigan said:"The Government is not using anywhere near enough of the newly available social housing."Some do not even have the vital support provided by the likes of our specialist child support workers. We are doing all we can but what these children need is a place to call home.
Sinn Féin's Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has accused the Government of"throwing in the towel" on the housing crisis. He called on the Government to introduce emergency measures to address the crisis, such as re-introducing a no-fault evictions ban, accelerating the delivering of social and affordable homes by largly removing"red-tape" and expanding the tenant-in-situ scheme.