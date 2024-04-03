Number of Children Referred to Garda Youth Diversion Programme for Sexual Offences Increases by 86%

The number of children referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme for sexual offences has increased by 86 per cent over the last decade. Figures provided to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín show that between 2010 and 2023, 4,767 minors were referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme for sexual offences. This excluded offences related to prostitution. Some 3,284 referrals were deemed unsuitable over the same period.
The Diversion Programme aims to “prevent young people between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age from entering into the criminal justice system”. A decision on whether or not to admit a young person to the Diversion Programme is based on several factors, such as the nature of the offence, the impact of the offence on the community, the views of the victim and the offending history of the young perso
