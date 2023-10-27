NUIG Suspends College Society After Distribution of Anti-Gay Leaflets

A group going by the name ‘Courage Community’ were responsible for the leaflet, which invited people with ‘same sex attractions’ to ‘develop an interior life of chastity’. The leaflet stated that the initiative was in conjunction with the Legion of Mary society at NUIG.“NUI Galway has a pluralist ethos and will not condone the production and dissemination of any material by students which discriminates against other students.
The Vice-President for the Student Experience initiated a process of enquiry to review the actions of the Society in question in the context of the University code of conduct, the University policy on harassment and Irish and European equality law.
The University Societies Coordination Group met yesterday, Tuesday 3rd December, and suspended the Society named the NUIG Legion of Mary with immediate effect. NUI Galway is committed to protecting the liberty and equality of all students and does not condone such behaviour. headtopics.com
