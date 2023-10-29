Now THAT’S Commitment… From Australia To Donegal For The Love of Gaelic Football

We find it hard these bitter cold days here at Her Towers to get up off the chair and make ourselves a cup of tea, never mind go booting it around a football pitch so we have serious respect for Donegal lady, Aoife McDonnell.

Aoife was captain of the All-Ireland winning Donegal side in 2010 when they scooped the Intermediate championship title. The talented footballer headed off travelling to Australia after the win, but has now returned home just on time for Donegal to kick off the 2015 Tesco Homegrown Ladies NFL which sees them meet Armagh this Sunday.“We suffered a very heavy defeat that dey and I was never going to be happy to have that as my last game for the county.

Aoife, along with teammates Yvonne McMonagle and Niamh Hegarty, have been playing with Sydney-based club Cormac McAnnallen club for the last few years, winning the local championship there. “It is great to be back and I’m really looking forward to getting back playing with the girls again,” she continued. “We are without Geraldine McLaughlin, she is waiting to have a knee operation but hopefully she will get it sorted soon. headtopics.com

The Facts On Paper (Or So To Speak): International Women’s Day GraphicThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after Waterford dog attackTwo women were hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog at a house in Waterford city. Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after serious dog attack in WaterfordThe dog, understood to be an XL Bully Pitbull, attacked one woman aged in her 30s and another who is in her late teens Read more ⮕

Real Women Are Fashionable – Styling For Your Body ShapeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after dog attack in Waterford CityPitbull attacked woman in her 30s and another in her late teens on Friday in St John’s Park area Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: Galway Just Clinch Victory In Epic Encounter With OffalyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕