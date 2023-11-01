November 1: Today’s top stories in 60 seconds

Thomas Martens admitted in a video interview with two investigators that he struck Irishman Jason Corbett with a baseball bat after Martens saw him choking Molly Corbett, Jason’s wife and Martens’ daughter, in August 2015 in the couple’s home in Davidson County in the US. “I was scared to death that he was going to kill her,” Martens said in the video. “I hit him with the baseball bat.” “I was scared he was going to kill me,” Martens said about Jason Corbett. “That guy was crazy.

People with in-demand jobs like tech workers, builders and engineers could see their wages climb by up to 15pc next year, but most employees’ pay will remain flat. A new survey by Irish-owned talent services firm Morgan McKinley has found more workers are to stay put in their jobs next year as the economy cools, a trend that will be welcomed by firms struggling to attract and hold on to staff. Pay hikes are to keep pace with inflation at around 3pc next year.

The Rafah crossing has opened to allow a limited number of people to cross from beseiged Gaza into Egypt. It is expected that foreign nationals, dual-passport holders and some of the most seriously injured will be allowed through by Egyptian authorities, in a deal said to be brokered by Qatar. Images showed families and vehicles queueing up to exit Gaza, amid reports that Egypt would allow in 81 seriously injured people. A line of ambulances was seen waiting to take the sick and injured.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: ‘Unprecedented’ flooding hits several counties ahead of Storm CiaránNewry under water after canal breaks its banks, humanitarian assistance scheme for flood-hit households be extended to Louth and Wexford, Minister says

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciarán: Weather warnings issued as several counties grapple with impact of ‘unprecedented’ floodingWeather Ireland: Storm Ciarán set to bring further rain, as Newry left under water after canal breaks its banks

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Cost of living benefits to be paid and bills that are going up in NovemberNovember looks to be the best month of the year so far with nine different cost of living payments confirmed in Budget 2024 to be sent out to social welfare recipients

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 11 must-watch movies coming to the cinema this November11 must-watch movies coming to the cinema this November

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in NovemberThe Crown returns this month with its final series, and Selling Sunset proves that when it comes to awesome abodes and gorgeous gaffs, there’s no limit

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 6 must-play new games arriving in November6 must-play new games arriving in November

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕