November 1: Today’s top stories in 60 seconds

Thomas Martens admitted in a video interview with two investigators that he struck Irishman Jason Corbett with a baseball bat after Martens saw him choking Molly Corbett, Jason’s wife and Martens’ daughter, in August 2015 in the couple’s home in Davidson County in the US. “I was scared to death that he was going to kill her,” Martens said in the video. “I hit him with the baseball bat.” “I was scared he was going to kill me,” Martens said about Jason Corbett. “That guy was crazy.
People with in-demand jobs like tech workers, builders and engineers could see their wages climb by up to 15pc next year, but most employees’ pay will remain flat. A new survey by Irish-owned talent services firm Morgan McKinley has found more workers are to stay put in their jobs next year as the economy cools, a trend that will be welcomed by firms struggling to attract and hold on to staff. Pay hikes are to keep pace with inflation at around 3pc next year.
The Rafah crossing has opened to allow a limited number of people to cross from beseiged Gaza into Egypt. It is expected that foreign nationals, dual-passport holders and some of the most seriously injured will be allowed through by Egyptian authorities, in a deal said to be brokered by Qatar. Images showed families and vehicles queueing up to exit Gaza, amid reports that Egypt would allow in 81 seriously injured people. A line of ambulances was seen waiting to take the sick and injured.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕