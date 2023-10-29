Nottingham Panthers lead tributes to ice hockey star Adam Johnson after accident

The Nottingham Panthers have released a touching statement to pay tribute to Adam Johnson, who has died following a freak accident.
A statement from the Panthers read: "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.
"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. headtopics.com
The Elite League said in a statement: "In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday 29 October 2023. The Sheffield Steelers tweeted: "Everyone at the Steelers send their condolences to Adam Johnson's partner, family & team mates." Elite League side Belfast Giants wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with @PanthersIHC player, #47 Adam Johnson and the whole EIHL hockey family during this time."
