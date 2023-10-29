Nottingham Panthers lead tributes to ice hockey star Adam Johnson after accident

The Nottingham Panthers have released a touching statement to pay tribute to Adam Johnson, who has died following a freak accident.

A statement from the Panthers read: "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. headtopics.com

The Elite League said in a statement: "In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday 29 October 2023. The Sheffield Steelers tweeted: "Everyone at the Steelers send their condolences to Adam Johnson's partner, family & team mates." Elite League side Belfast Giants wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with @PanthersIHC player, #47 Adam Johnson and the whole EIHL hockey family during this time."

Love Island fans are convinced Paige and Adam are being dumped tonightLove Island fans are convinced Paige and Adam's time is up in the villa after we saw them left in the bottom three in a dramatic cliffhanger on last night's episode. Read more ⮕

Artichokes, Adam Garcia and the Abbey: The Best of Tonight’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Strictly fan-favourite Adam Thomas accused of 'faking family photo'ITV Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is accused of staging a sweet snap featuring a close-up of his wife Caroline and daughter Elsie-Rose Read more ⮕

Rory Stewart: ‘I fought an existential fight against Boris Johnson, who is a terrible human being’The former Tory MP on the Brexit vote, serving as minister under David Cameron and Theresa May, and running against Johnson for the party leadership Read more ⮕

Star Power: The billion dollar business of endorsementsCelebrity endorsements are hundreds of years old – but while they used to spark accusations of 'selling out', the age of the influencer seems to have made them more acceptable than ever, writes Adam Maguire. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers lead tributes to ice hockey star Adam Johnson after accidentAdam Johnson has passed away aged 29 following a freak accident while playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night Read more ⮕