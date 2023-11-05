Nottingham Forest halt Aston Villa's free-scoring start

Goals early in each half, set up by Harry Toffolo for Ola Aina and for Orel Mangala, gave Forest the platform to halt Villa’s free-scoring start to the season. The West Midlands side had scored 26 times in their first 10 top-flight games, their best effort since 1931. With the Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in attendance, the pressure was on Steve Cooper and his players.
And how they responded, the standard but vociferously heartfelt chants of “Mull of Kintyre” and “Stevie Cooper” having barely subsided when they took the lead in the fifth minute, and the manager’s punches to the crowd were cheered from all four corners of the ground after the final whistle. For all the fact they had not won for six league games, Forest have still been loud and proud at the City Ground. They have only lost two of their last 20 top-flight home games, and the atmosphere remains as impassioned and feral as ever, a positive cycle if ever there was on
