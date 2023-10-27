Not possible to hear Loughgall inquest

However Mr Justice McAlinden, who is the coroner in the case, ruled that preparation work should continue, noting legal challenges to the legislation and a potential Westminster election next year.

Eight had been among the IRA unit, while civilian Anthony Hughes, who was travelling through the village in a car, was also shot dead. Following that date cases are to be passed to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), led by former Northern Ireland Chief Justice Declan Morgan.

He said that would mean it would have to start in November, to finish by the May deadline, which he said was not possible. "There are other cases listed, other cases indeed similar in nature to this that are listed and stand a prospect of being completed by 1 May," said Peter Coll KC, acting for the ministry of defence. headtopics.com

He described a"delicate balancing exercise" between the need to proceed with the investigation until it is prevented from doing so, while ensuring that any direction does not"sabotage the prospects of other case".He said the state bodies need to reflect on what can be done, and provide a business plan of what can be done, to ensure there is"some level of resourcing", so that"meaningful progress" can be made.

"The state agencies should, in the view of this court, take steps to ensure that some meaningful progress is made." "In those circumstances, to permit the downing of tools at this stage would be an abdication of this court's responsibility to ensure that these deaths are investigated and to ensure there is meaningful progress in the investigation of this matter," he said. headtopics.com

