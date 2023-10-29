Not a single dog poo fine has been issued in Dublin in 2019

Councillor Colm O’Rourke, a Dublin City Councillor for the Cabra-Glasnevin Ward, has revealed that zero fines were issued for dog fouling in 2019, with the number of penalties issued having been on a steady decline since 2016, when 78 fines were issued.

22 fines for dog fouling were issued in 2017, while there were only four last year and there have been none at all in the first 10 months of this year. In an official statement to Councillor O’Rourke, Dublin City Council noted that “whilst no fines have been issued this year for dog fouling, Dublin City Council are in the process of organising an anti-dog fouling awareness campaign”.

Cllr. Colm O’Rourke said: “Dog dirt is an issue right across the city and residents are regularly in contact with me about it. There are times when pavements turn in to an obstacle course due to some dog owners not cleaning up after their dog. headtopics.com

“There is definitely more to be done in terms of education and any campaign to try and tackle this issue would be most welcome. Responsibility goes hand in hand with owning a dog and I urge dog owners to show pride in our city and to scoop the poop.”

Section 22 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 makes it an offence for the person in charge of a dog not to clean up when their dog fouls in a public place. Failure to clean up your dog’s waste can lead to a €150 on-the-spot fine or on summary conviction to a fine of up to €4,000. More information is availableBy Kat O'ConnorDocumentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week headtopics.com

Christmas FM have announced their charity partner for 2019The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Phantom Frappuccino is the Starbucks Halloween special for 2019, and it’s pretty strangeThe Phantom Frappuccino is the Starbucks Halloween special for 2019, and it's pretty strange. Read more ⮕

Road closures as 20,000 to tackle Dublin MarathonRoads around Dublin city will be closed to traffic for portions of the day as more than 20,000 people tackle the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Read more ⮕

Aer Lingus boss warns Dublin Airport passenger cap a ‘national interest issue’Lynne Embleton criticises DAA for failing to resolve problem and says it could consider moving routes to Manchester as airline posts strong results Read more ⮕

Well-known faces step out for the Friends Experience in DublinYes, The FRIENDS™ Experience opened in Dublin this week and many Irish stars and fans alike took to the Theatre of Light in Point Square to see what it had to offer. Read more ⮕

Jake Carter announces Dublin concertJake Carter will be taking to the stage in Dublin early next year and we couldn't be more excited. Here's what you need to know... Read more ⮕