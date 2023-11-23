North Korea to Deploy Stronger Armed Forces on Border with South

North Korea has announced its plan to deploy stronger armed forces and new weapons on its border with South Korea. This comes after Seoul suspended part of a 2018 military accord in protest of North Korea's satellite launch. North Korea's defence ministry stated that it would restore all military measures that were halted under the agreement and would deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware along the Military Demarcation Line.





