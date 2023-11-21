North Korea Successfully Launches Military Spy Satellite Despite Condemnation

North Korea successfully puts military spy satellite in orbit, despite condemnation from the US and its allies. The rocket carrying the satellite accurately placed it on its designated orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the launch and praised the scientists and technicians involved. The US condemned the launch as a violation of UN sanctions and expressed concerns about regional stability. Previous attempts by North Korea to launch a spy satellite had failed.
The Irish delegation that visited Seoul and the demilitarised zone this week brought a message of hope, that barriers can come down and divisions can heal, writes Brian O'Donovan.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has visited the demilitarised zone dividing North and South Korea.
