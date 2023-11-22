North Korea's Spy Satellite Enters Orbit, But Its Functionality Remains Uncertain

North Korea's purported spy satellite has entered orbit, Seoul's military said, but warned it was too early to tell whether Pyongyang's eye in the sky was actually working. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang's so-called spy satellite"was assessed to have entered orbit from comprehensive analysis of flight track information and various circumstances", adding that"determining whether the satellite is actually operating will take time".

North Korea said it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite into orbit, with state media claiming Kim Jong-un was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam. The US, South Korea and Japan have criticised the sanctions-busting launch, Pyongyang's third attempt this year to put a satellite into orbit, and the first since Mr Kim met President Vladimir Putin at a Russian cosmodrome in September. After failed attempts in May and August, the official Korean Central News Agency reported that a rocket had blasted off late yesterday and"accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit





