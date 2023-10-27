Non-Irish citizens living in Ireland make up 12% of population, Census confirms

The information that was taken on the Census night in April 2022 and released by the Central Statistics Office showed that 37 per cent of residents in Ballyhaunis, 33 per cent in Ballymahon, and 31 per cent in Edgeworthstown were not Irish.

The report revealed 18,566 people said they were from Ukraine with many of these people saying Ireland was not their usual country of residence meaning they would not be included in overall citizen figures.

It comes as there were more than 100,000 citizens from Asian countries living in Ireland which represented 16 per cent of the non-Irish population.Immigrants from Ukraine, the US, Spain, and Germany were more likely to be female while those from Croatia, Romania, India, and the UK were likely to be male. headtopics.com

In Galway City, 21 out of every 1,000 people were Irish Travellers, in Longford, the rate was 20 per 1,000 of the population and in Offaly, it was 14 per 1,000. The majority of Irish Travellers were living in permanent housing, while 2,286 were living in temporary housing units such as caravans and mobile homes.

The Census also found that more than 736,000 people or 14 per cent of the population living in Ireland reported they had no religion which was a 63 per cent increase from the Census in 2016.

