Nominations for Young Footballer of the Year Award Revealed

It's award season in the GAA as the All-Stars are taking place tomorrow night. The hurling All-Star team has been named, but the recipients of the Young Footballer and Young Hurler of the Year awards are still a mystery. Here are the six candidates nominated for the Young Footballer of the Year award, including rising Derry defender Eoghan McEvoy.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: No surprises as GAA footballer of the year betting odds releasedDavid Clifford leads the betting odds.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Meath's Mathew Costello named Tailteann Cup Footballer of the YearThe Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup player of the year winners were also named tonight.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Nicole Drought Nominated For Young Racing Driver Of The Year AwardThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Here Are The STELLAR x essence cosmetics Young MUA Of The Year Final 3Here Are The STELLAR x essence cosmetics Young MUA Of The Year Final 3. The judges have been voting the past while...

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: 21-year-old breast cancer survivor told she was too young to be an 'urgent case'Lauren Barrett, who was just 21 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, shares her story and tips for getting through the mental and physical challenges of the diagnosis

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Pedestrian road deaths on course to hit 15-year high this yearNearly twice as many pedestrians were killed at night than during daylight hours and 58 per cent of fatalities occurred on urban roads with speed limits under 60kph

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »