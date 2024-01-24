Nolan Transport must pay costs of High Court action over misappropriated pension funds

Members of Wexford family haulage firm Nolan Transport must pay the costs of a High Court action in which they claimed nearly €7m in pension funds were misappropriated. However, Mr Justice Denis McDonald put a stay on the costs order pending an appeal which the Nolans are bringing concerning aspects of his decision earlier this month in which he dismissed most of their case.

Part of the case, in which the Nolans sued their former solicitor, Ciarán Desmond, was settled days into the trial in 2022. The case was back before the judge on Wednesday to deal with the making of formal orders and the question of who pays the costs of the case. One of the judge’s main findings was that certain members of the Nolan family promoted an unsubstantiated story about the instability of all Irish banks to “mask their true intention” to try to use family pension funds to settle personal debts with the banks





