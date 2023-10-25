Noel King's final game with Shelbourne

NOEL KING WHIPS a black cap out of nowhere and nestles it on his head. The word ‘retired’ is emblazoned across the front of it. “He gave me that,” the departing Shelbourne manager laughs, his assistant coach Joey Malone standing by his side. The cap is gone almost as quick as it appears. It won’t be the end, but King’s Shels’ swansong is Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Athlone Town at Tallaght Stadium.

It brings the curtain down on a glittering three-year stint with the Reds; the 2021 league title success ending a five-year wait for silverware, and a league and cup double completed in 2022. They finished second to Peamount United this season, and he has steered them to the FAI Cup final at each time of asking. No change of plan amidst the changing club ownership situation, like Damien Duff on the men’s side, so? “It is my final game with Shelbourne,” the 67-year-old Dubliner confirms. “But I’m not dead! Not yet. I will be doing something in football, tormenting some kids or something, I would imagine. “The Shelbourne thing was great, but it is very intensiv





