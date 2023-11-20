Noel Cunningham celebrates 70th Birthday at Harvey’s Point

The Donegal man was joined by 300 guests for a gala dinner at his beloved Harvey’s Point hotel with big names such as Mary Kennedy, Grainne Seoige and Marty Whelan in attendance to toast to him. It was a typical Wild Atlantic Way hooley at Harvey’s Point when Donegal Man of the Year and well known television and radio personality Noel Cunningham celebrated his 70th Birthday on Saturday night.
Mary Kennedy, Grainne Seoige and her husband Leon Jordaan, Marty and Maria Whelan, and Alan Hughes were spotted on the red carpet. Noel doesn’t do things by half and he was joined by 300 guests for a gala dinner and superb entertainment from The Donegal Tenors
