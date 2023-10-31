No timeline for Ukrainian support decision

It comes after there was a"robust" Cabinet discussion last week on possible changes to the accommodation provided by the State for people arriving here from Ukraine which failed to reach agreement. That follows claims in the Dáil last week by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín that the disagreement at Cabinet was"more about shifting the issue... from one department to another", specifically from the Department of Children to the Department of Housing, and so from the"Green Party to Fianna Fáil".

"We need to pull all that together and we are just not at that point at the moment, but perhaps in the next few weeks," he said. The Taoiseach said that"there does come a point where the country really is at capacity in terms of accommodation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.