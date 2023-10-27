No Sunnies, No Onesies, No Leopard Print – Men Confess the Fashion Fads they Hate

Onesies, leopard print and oversized sunglasses have emerged as the fashion fads men hate to see on women. A detailed study of 1,000 men and 1,000 women found men also dislike Ugg boots, “hooker” heels, jumpsuits and big earrings.

Men also seem to be in favour of the natural look, as cheap hair extensions, cheek piercings, heavily applied make-up and dip-dyed hair were all voted as complete no-no’s. Low-hanging jeans, baseball caps balancing on the back of the head and ankle skimmers came top of the list of things women dislike about men’s fashion sense.

In addition, women find it a turn-off if they see men wearing salmon pink jeans, socks with sandals, or heeled shoes.Shopaholic Showdown which commissioned the research, said:”Men in a beautifully cut suit are bound to make a good impression – Jude Law epitomises chic style and Harry Styles’ style is current and modern and clearly adored by millions of women.”Equally tracksuits with brand names scrawled across them are a heinous crime against fashion. headtopics.com

The study shows women are far more likely to judge the opposite sex by the clothes he has on – 64% of women make judgements compared to 48% of men. And women are also less likely to accept a date if the suitor is badly dressed – only 47% would accept a date with someone who has bad fashion sense – compared to a less fussy 55% of men.

However, men are marginally more likely to let fashion get in the way of a good relationship, as 11% have dumped a girl just because they couldn’t stand the way she dressed, compared to 9% of women. But this might be because women are more likely to try and change the way a partner dresses by shopping for them, and gradually changing their wardrobe. headtopics.com

