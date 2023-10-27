No More Toasts to Arthur – Irish Music Festival Scrapped for 2014

There will be no more toasts to Arthur, with the news that Guinness branded festival ‘Arthur’s Day’ will be scrapped for 2014.

Arthur’s Day, which has been run every year since 2009, was initially hailed as a huge success for the brand. However this year organisers faced a massive backlash, with medics and some musicians speaking out against the series of sponsored concerts.An insider told the paper: “Arthur’s Day had a good run but the tide of public opinion had clearly turned this year.

This year The Script, Emile Sande and Janelle Monae were among the artists who played free gigs for Irish punters.

