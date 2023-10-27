No Matter What Kind Of Day You’re Currently Having, This Incredible Picture Will Make You Smile

Whatever kind of day you’re having, this picture will bring a smile to your face. In fact, since it first appeared online late last night, it’s already gone viral and thousands of people have shown their appreciation for it by ‘liking’ it and sharing it around.

This picture features a little boy with Down Syndrome who has just gotten the all-clear from his doctors after years of chemotherapy. Inspirational or what? Despite all the hardships that this child has faced during his life, he is “always smiling” according to the family friend who shared the picture on Reddit.com.“This picture has single-handedly made me feel the happiest I’ve felt for a long time. Thank you for posting it; and I wish that little man every possible success in his future,” wrote another user.

The picture has become something of an online sensation and was viewed more than 35,000 times in less than four hours. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too Read more ⮕

There is one kind of bottled water you should probably stop drinkingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

PIC: This Quirky Baby Announcement Is Kind Of EpicThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

There’s a threesome storyline coming up on Corrie and it sounds all kind of gasThere's a serious sexual based ploy about to go down. Read more ⮕

Karen Duggan: Katie McCabe is one of a kind, a special playerI’m really enjoying watch this Irish team grow, it has been the perfect start for the team so far Read more ⮕

Ciarán Murphy: Shane Walsh, Andre Onana and Harry Maguire all see light at the end of the tunnelNo matter how much sportspeople say otherwise, criticism from outside takes its toll Read more ⮕