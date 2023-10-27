No Luck for Ladies Day! Rain Set to Pour Down for the Coming Week

If you managed to soak up some of that glorious summer sun earlier this month, well done you, as it’s not on the way back anytime soon.

In fact, for the next week and more, we’re looking at nothing but grey skies and thundering downpours. The heavy rainfall we’ve seen in the past week or so is sticking around, with Met Éirean officially shattering hopes of a steamy Bank Holiday weekend.

Weather warnings are in place and we’re being warned that more of the flash flooding we’ve seen in recent days could be on the way. According to Met Éireann, “Thursday will be wet in most areas with spells of heavy rain. Thundery downpours are likely in the west, resulting in flash flooding, while the rain will gradually clear eastwards in the evening and night”. headtopics.com

It’s especially bad news for the thousands of fashion fans intent on donning their gladrags and heading for Ballybrit tomorrow to compete at The Galway Races Ladies Day.

