No grocery stores, banks, medical facilities or cell phone service. You may not hear from me for a while

Coming out of Fairbanks on my journey up the Americas, there is a warning for would-be users of the Dalton. I've reached Fairbanks and the last road calls. Would Jack London have felt 'the call of the road' I wonder? Movement, the road and going west are all core themes of American literature and writing, and with them, that other great theme, dream and disillusion.

I dreamt of this journey for quite a long time - if not this one exactly, certainly the idea of just taking off and going away for a long time, absorbing and coping with whatever is thrown at me. Or not. And in doing that, I have been blessed with an indulgent wife who has tolerated me and who I have missed more than I can say. Ditto my children. And the dogs. But nothing that has happened in the past eight months-plus has disillusioned me - the opposite if anything





