'No evidence' Puska admissions related to drug effects

He said it was his expert opinion that at the time he made the admissions on the evening of 14 January 2022, there was no influence of any drugs affecting his behaviour at that time. He said Mr Puska had keyhole surgery on the evening of 13 January for three"very minor wounds" to his abdomen. He had three puncture wounds of 2cm in length each. And he agreed that surgeons found"no major damage".

He said the only drug in Mr Puska's system on 14 January, that could have had an effect on mood or behaviour was an opiate called oxycodone, which is extensively used for pain relief in post operative procedures.

Prof Ryan said Mr Puska was noted during the day by various medical professionals as"alert and orientated" and during the afternoon was described as completing a transfer from bed to chair with minimum effort.

The literature suggested there were no side effects from the drug at a dosage below 10mg. The amount of the drug left Mr Puska's system on the evening of 14 January was around 8.25mg he said.

