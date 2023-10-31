No Evidence Jozef Puska's Admissions Were As A Result Of Medication

33-year-old Mr. Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, denies murdering Ms. Murphy along the banks of the Grand Canal on January 12th 2022.Professor of Pharmacology at UCD, Michael Ryan told the jury he examined the medical records of Jozef Puska while he was in St. James’ Hospital.

He said there was one drug being administered to Mr. Puska – called oxycodone - after having keyhole surgery which in higher doses, could have caused changes in mood or behaviour.Professor Ryan told the court that by the time he made admissions to Gardaí on January 14th, there was no evidence he was sedated and no evidence to suggest that the admissions were related to oxycodone.

Under cross-examination, the court heard Jozef Puska received 5mg at 3:32pm and 4:04pm that afternoon.Share this article

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: 'No evidence' Puska admissions related to drug effectsA medical expert on pharmacology and toxicology has told the trial of the man accused of the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy, that there was no evidence to suggest his admissions to the murder in hospital two days later, were related to the effects of any drug.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ashling Murphy trial LIVE updates as Jozef Puska stands accused of Tullamore murderThe trial of Jozef Puska, accused of murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling in Co Offaly, continues in Court 13 of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Talk of Microsoft winning the AI race could be prematureGaining market share in the most recent quarter is not evidence of a definitive trend

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ashling Murphy murder trial: No evidence that admission by accused was related to the effects of any drug, jury toldPharmacology expert says he ‘never heard’ of anyone confessing to murder after small dose of Oxycodon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Two suspects arrested as part of investigation into money-laundering operation run by Chinese nationals in DublinBureau finds evidence of Chinese-run money laundering operation linked to Irish associate of Christy Kinahan Snr

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Two suspects face money laundering charges after Cab operationBureau finds evidence of Chinese-run money laundering operation linked to Irish associate of Christy Kinahan Snr

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕