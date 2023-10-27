No deal on Antarctic reserves despite record low ice

The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources ended a fortnight of meetings in Australia once again unable to reach a deal on three new marine protected areas (MPAs).

"It's frustrating that discussions for MPAs have been ongoing for more than a decade and utterly disappointing that CCAMLR has been unable to make significant progress again, particularly following a year of unprecedented and concerning change for Antarctica," said WWF's Antarctic conservation manager Emily Grilly.

But their creation has persistently been blocked by China and Russia, including most recently at the commission's June meeting in Chile. Greenpeace said the gridlock was all the more notable given successful negotiations to reach the UN ocean treaty earlier this year. headtopics.com

"We can't stop all the effects of climate change in the short term, but we can take the pressure off in other ways," Ms Grilly said. The CCAMLR, which regulates fisheries, is comprised of 26 member countries plus the EU. They include the United States, Russia, China, the UK, France, India, Japan, host Chile, Brazil and South Africa.

The measurement was preliminary, as continued winter conditions could cause additional ice formation, but it correlates with a trend of declining ice seen since August 2016.

Read more:

rtenews »

Kerry Group unveils €300m share buyback programme in a bid to halt share price dropThe taste and nutrition giant has seen its share price plunge by almost 20 per cent this year to its lowest point in over six years Read more ⮕

WATCH: Irish Girl Group ‘Featuring X’ Release Brand New Track ‘Wild Love’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Video: Improv Group Recreate Slow-Motion Battle Scene from the Matrix ReloadedThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

AIB to cap bonuses at €12,700 and launch group wide health coverAn employee would need to have a salary of €254,000 to reach the 5 per cent maximum bonus payout level, meaning it is out of reach for most staff. Read more ⮕

Israel’ war cabinet: The five men who will determine the course of the conflictThe group faces crucial decisions over how to manage an expected ground invasion of Gaza Read more ⮕

Haaland bags brace as Man City extend perfect Champions League startPep Guardiola’s side sit top of Group G after a third successive victory. Read more ⮕