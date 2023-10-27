No blanket smartphone ban planned for schools, Department of Education says

Minister for Education Norma Foley is drawing up guidelines for primary schools and parents’ associations who wish to introduce a voluntary “no smartphone code”. Photograph: iStock

The department’s guidelines will aimed at primary schools only, officials said. “The Minister is working on proposals to support a similar model for schools and intends to bring them to Cabinet shortly,” a spokesman added.Rent for thousands of State-funded student beds to be provided at ‘below market rates’Universities to get low interest loans to build 2,700 ‘affordable’ student beds

Practices vary widely in second-level schools, where some allow students to use their phones in class quizzes or work, while others have strict policies where students are required to hand over their phones on arrival at school or place them in secure locations. headtopics.com

“I believe in the power of the collective and it’s important we bring everybody on board here,” she said. “I’ve been very impressed by initiatives we’ve seen right throughout the country.” “I do appreciate – and I travel the length and breath of the country, and meet with parent sand school staff – that it is difficult when some children at primary have phones and others do not. There can be considerable pressure put on parents to purchase phones,” she said.

“It will be voluntary but the focus will be on educational information ... when people have the proper information, that is the first step in terms of them having the right tool to make the right decision,” Ms Foley said. “Schools do a huge amount of work in this area, but they can only do so much. Therefore, we need the co-operation of parents and guardians. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Hollywood Actress Strips Off And Runs Around Luxury Department Store SelfridgesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish in Lebanon fear Gaza conflict spreadingExpatriates praise role of Department of Foreign Affairs and Irish Embassy in Cairo Read more ⮕

€434m plan to build student housing to be announcedMinister for Higher Education Simon Harris will today announce a new €434 million partnership to build student accommodation. Read more ⮕

Government plans to ban phones in the classroomEXCLUSIVE: Education Minister Norma Foley leading the charge to ban the 'scourge' that teachers say is 'destroying' school life Read more ⮕

Simon Harris backs plans to ban phones in schoolsThe Irish Mirror revealed that Education Minister Norma Foley plans to bring a memo to Cabinet that would support schools getting rid of phones Read more ⮕

Irish citizens advised to leave Lebanon amid ‘highly volatile’ situationThe Department of Foreign Affairs urged Irish citizens in Lebanon to “exercise extreme caution” in their movements Read more ⮕