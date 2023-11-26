Nine-year-old girl kidnapped by Hamas reunited with family

Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand has been reunited with her family 50 days after being kidnapped by Hamas. Footage shows the moment she was met by her father Tom following her release as part of a deal that saw 16 others also freed. Speaking from the hospital where Emily is currently being monitored, Mr Hand said:"Yesterday we finally got Emily back from the hands of the Gazan terrorists. "She's lost a lot of weight from her face and body but generally doing better than we expected.

"We’re still fighting and want Raya Rotem’s mother Hila back. "As they promised they wouldn’t release children without their mothers, but they did. "We’re in the hospital Safra, Tel Hashomer taking care of Emily. "We’d like to thank everyone that has helped and supported us throughout this whole 50 days. It’d been great, we can’t do it without you." The releases came following a Friday agreement between Israel and Hamas, which is supposed to last four days and allow for 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians to be let g





