Nina Carberry in awe of working with 'idol' Sonia O'Sullivan

Jockey and Dancing with the Stars winner Nina Carberry made her debut on Ireland's Fittest family tonight.

The sportswoman is joined a line up that includes Davy Fitzgerald, Donncha O’Callaghan, and Sonia O'Sullivan, with Nina replacing Derval O'Rourke. Nina shared that she is slightly in awe of her fellow coaches, with Sonia O'Sullivan being one of her "idols" as a young girl.

Read more: RTE's Nina Carberry opens up about Tayto Park wedding and 10 year marriage to 'rock' Ted Walsh Jr She recalled when she was in school, a television would be wheeled into the classroom so the students could watch Sonia's record breaking races.Touching on her experience with the show, she said her natural competitive streak is an asset."Ireland’s Fittest Family has always been a hit in our house, so it makes it extra special to be joining the lineup of coaches," she told The Examiner. headtopics.com

"I’ve big shoes to fill as I’ve always been a fan of Derval’s but of course, I’m in it to win so Donncha, Anna and Davy, step aside I’m ready to take you all on! If you are the family for me, please apply now.”

Anna Daly announced earlier this summer that she was stepping back from the show: "Did you hear the news? There’ll be a few new faces on @irelandsfittestfamily this season," she said via Instagram. "Ireland’s Fittest Family is centred around family, so it’s apt that I won’t be involved for this season, because our baby is due while the show is being filmed! (No one wants to go into labour while knee deep in a bog.)"She’s a sporting hero of sooo many (including me!!!) headtopics.com

