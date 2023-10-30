Nights out are about to get a whole lot bigger with the help of Tinder Social

There’s nothing worse than wanting to go on a serious night on the town, but alas, there’s not a soul around.

You send a desperate text into the Whatsapp group, asking anyone and everyone to go for a drink or two, hell, you’re so desperate you’re even tempted to ask your MAM. After sending messages on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, you still only get a response from one mate that you haven’t really talked to in a while. What’s the point in only the two of you heading out at all really?Many people may raise an eyebrow hearing the word ‘Tinder’, but do not worry my friends, this app is strictly for groups of people who may slightly know of each other together, making the party only bigger.

Tinder CEO Sean Rad confirmed the go-ahead of the app, which will guarantee bigger crowds at events on a particular night.“We made a considerable amount of changes to how it works since the Australia launch and oriented the entire product around going outIn using Tinder Social, users can add friends to their group via Facebook and thus match with groups in the nearby area. Tinder Social users can let friends know what their plans are by the means of simply updating their status. headtopics.com

People who are already Tinder users can simply choose to opt-in to Tinder Social, seeing their romantic matches and friend groups at the same time. So everyone's happy.

The Shona Project’s Tammy Darcy: “We’re on a mission to make every girl in Ireland achieve her potential.”

