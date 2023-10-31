Nigel Farage is ’seriously considering’ taking part in ’I’m a Celebrity...’ this year

’Why? Well you’ve got about 10million young people who watch that programme. These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures, and actually, in many ways, the futures of young people in Britain had been blighted.’ He added: ’They haven’t got the same opportunities that their parents and grandparents had and they’d love to look for solutions.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: “Chariots of Fire” Actor Nigel Davenport Dies, Aged 85The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor enjoys night out and VIP experience from celebrity chef Salt BaeMcGregor was joined by his family in Dubai as he was reunited with celebrity chef 'Salt Bae'.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: The Award For The Most Celebrity Selfies Of The Year Goes To…The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Celebrity Big Brother’s Natalie is returning to the house to ‘really shake things up’We can't wait to see this.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 11 of our favourite Scrubs celebrity guest stars and cameosIn the 90s and early 200s, we were spoilt for choice. If there's one show that can compete with Friends for sheer comedic genius, it's Scrubs.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Katie Price's relationship timeline, three marriages and celebrity boyfriendsKatie Price's relationships have often been a topic of public fascination, marked by a series of high-profile romances, ups and downs, and marriages throughout her life

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕