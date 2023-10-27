Nicole Drought Nominated For Young Racing Driver Of The Year Award

Talented racing driver Nicole Drought has become the first woman to be nominated for the Dunlop Young Racing Driver Award for the month of September.

The 21-year-old from Tipperary is currently in her first full season of racing and has recorded a number of fantastic results during the year in the Touring class. Her first podium finish came at Bishopscourt back in May and she added another four of these during the year.

She is busy juggling life behind the wheel of her 250 bhp Honda Integra along with studying Accounting and Financing at the University of Limerick and working part-time at weekends. She is now a contender for the prestigious Dunlop Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Award and the historic Sexton Trophy with the winner receiving a season of motor racing worth in excess of €50,000. headtopics.com

