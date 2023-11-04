Nicola Tallant discusses Ireland's drug issues on Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty was joined by final guest of the night, Nicola Tallant, on last night’s Late Late Show. The author, journalist and podcast host took to the stage to talk about Ireland’s ongoing issues with drugs, and what effect that’s had on us. Nicola Tallant is an investigative journalist who specialises in the topic of crime and is best known for her work with the Sunday World. Tallant has recently released a book called Cocaine Cowboys, which delves into Ireland’s dark underbelly.

READ MORE: Late Late Show viewers praise footballer Andy Cole as he opens up on health battle Kielty begins questioning Tallant on her opinion of Ireland’s drug issues and how widespread that is, ““As users, we are always up there in the top three in Europe. It’s in every small town in this country, it’s in every pub. “I speak to people who use it, deal it, ship it, I speak to people working in addiction counselling, they’re talking about people coming in in their 60’s who have never used drugs and coming in with cocaine addiction problems because it’s so widely accessible.” Speaking of the volume of Ireland’s cocaine use, Nicola says “It’s like a blizzard and it's coated this country.” “There's no classes, everybody takes it. It’s destroyed lives and communitie

