Nicola Coughlan asks fans not to comment on her body

Taking to Instagram, Nicola wrote: “Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.
“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”
She added: “If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly. “Anyways here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it.”On Instagram, he wrote: “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body.Adele, similarly, said last year that she was “disappointed” by conversations centred around her body. headtopics.com
During her CBS special – Adele One Night Only – the singer said that she wasn't "shocked" or "phased" by the comments as, she says, her body has been "objectified" throughout her entire career.
