Nick Cave pays tribute to son Jethro, who has passed away aged 31

He said: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.Lazenby, who also used the last name Cave, was an actor, photographer and model.

His death comes seven years after another of Cave’s sons, Arthur, died in 2015 after falling from a cliff in Brighton. Born in Melbourne, Australia in 1991, he only found out Cave was his father when he was eight-years-old.

Along with his career in modelling, Lazenby also tried his hand at acting, appearing in the 2007 film Corroboree and 2011’s My Little Princess, which starred Isabelle Huppert. Last month, he was jailed after admitting to violently attacking his mother, model Beau Lazenby, at her Melbourne home. headtopics.com

A representative for him said that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which had affected his judgement. He was released on bail from Melbourne Remand Centre on May 5 and was ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment and avoid contact with his mother for the next two years

