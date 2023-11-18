Niall Quinn praises Roy Keane's impact at Sunderland

Niall Quinn may not be rushing to speak to Roy Keane on the phone nowadays, but the former Sunderland forward and chairman has hailed the impact his former Ireland team-mate had on Wearside. Heading the Drumaville Consortium of wealthy Irish businessmen, in June 2006, Quinn successfully brokered a deal to buy a controlling stake in Sunderland. In July 2006, Quinn became the chairman and manager of Sunderland but his start to life in the dugout didn't go as planned.
After losing all four of their opening Championship games of the 2006/07 season, Quinn stepped aside from his role as manager and appointed Keane, who had recently retired from his playing career, in his first managerial role. The Manchester United legend transformed the club's fortunes and guided the Black Cats to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge. Keane then helped steer Sunderland to Premier League survival in his second season in charge and his time managing at the Stadium of Light is still remembered fondly to this da
