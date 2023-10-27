Niall Horan Involved In Accident When Car Goes In The Wrong Direction

The 19-year-old popstar was involved in a car accident last night after the Range Rover he was travelling in skidded off the road and crashed into a barrier., Niall who was a front seat passenger, slid “shakily” from the vehicle after it skidded on ice and terrifyingly tilted on two wheels.
The rest of the One D boys – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne – were travelling in two separate people carriers as they headed back to London from Heathrow airport after a short visit to Japan.“They all waved as they went past, then the crash happened so suddenly. It must have been terrifying,” a fan told the newspaper.
"The car's wheels lifted off the road. We saw Niall climbing out. He looked shaken up but didn't seem hurt. He got into a people carrier and they drove off again." A source close to the Mullingar native revealed that although the crash had been a shock at first, he left the vehicle unhurt and "is fine".