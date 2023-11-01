Next raises full year profit outlook again

The group said sales benefited from a cooler-than-average August and typical autumnal weather in late October, but were depressed by a warmer-than-average September. "We believe the volatility in sales performance is a result of changing weather conditions rather than any underlying changes in the consumer economy," it said.However, official data published last month showed British retail sales volumes fell more than expected in September, partly because unseasonably warm weather reduced sales of autumn-wear clothing.

Britain experienced its joint-hottest September on record, part of a heat wave which rival fashion retailer H&M said had depressed sales across much of Europe. Next said it now expected pretax profit before exceptional items for the year to January 2024 of £885m, ahead of previous guidance of £875m and the £870.4m made in 2022/23.Analysts at Liberum said they were optimistic on Next's prospects, noting its"strong cash generation, management foresight, tech capabilities and new more efficient distribution centre capacity allows it to explore multiple new avenues for growth".

Next expects inflationary headwinds to continue to ease in its 2024/25 year, but has cautioned that a softening of the labour market may dampen growth in consumer demand.

