Next general election will be 'like no other'

He was speaking to reporters in Seoul, South Korea, and was asked about being a contender for the leadership of Fine Gael. "We all need to stay entirely focused and are entirely focused on the job at hand and that involves delivering good Government for the people of this country for the duration of the term of this Government and then fighting an election that I think is going to be like no other in terms of trying to ensure that we keep populists out of Government," Mr Harris said.
Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, who is also in South Korea, said that there is no leadership contest in Fine Gael. A Red C poll for the Business Post at the weekend indicated Sinn Féin remains the party with the most support, gaining one point to 32%.
The poll suggested support for Fine Gael slipped one point to 20% while Fianna Fáil also dropped one point to 15%. Mr Coveney and Mr Harris are in South Korea for a trade mission along with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.The members of the Government delegation are attending a series of engagements aimed at boosting economic and educational ties with South Korea.
Mr Coveney will take part in an Irish-Korean trade and investment forum today, while Mr McConalogue is due to meet the Korean Racing Authority and take part in a tour of horse stables south of Seoul. Mr Harris will today announce a new Ireland-Korea English Language Student Alumni Network and Student Ambassador Scholarship scheme.
